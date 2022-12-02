Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AHODF opened at 28.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 27.24 and its 200-day moving average is 27.00. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of 24.88 and a 52-week high of 35.55.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.