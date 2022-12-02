L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

AIQUY opened at $29.25 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($148.45) to €148.00 ($152.58) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($169.07) to €163.00 ($168.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($164.95) to €146.00 ($150.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.52.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

