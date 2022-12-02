L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AIQUY opened at $29.25 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
