Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 851,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,014. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 188.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 490,191 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 236,584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 356.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 150,193 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

