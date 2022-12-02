Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.93 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Lands’ End Trading Down 30.4 %

Shares of LE opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $266.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 18,626.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 37.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 262.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also

