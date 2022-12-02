Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 819,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,463.0 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
Shares of LSRCF remained flat at $187.00 during trading hours on Friday. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $305.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.39.
About Lasertec
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lasertec (LSRCF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.