Lavaca Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,663,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $252,175,000 after buying an additional 138,351 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 50,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $166.83. 604,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,477,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $415.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $324.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

