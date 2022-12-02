Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Alexander F. Stern Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,525,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares in the last quarter.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

