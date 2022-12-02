Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Roger A. Krone Sells 13,364 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,768,000 after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

