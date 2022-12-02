LGL Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. 78,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,639. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.