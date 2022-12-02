LGL Partners LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LGL Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 904,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520,358. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $242.15 billion, a PE ratio of 223.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

