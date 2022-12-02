LGL Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 470.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 210,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,994,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

