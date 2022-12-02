LGL Partners LLC Sells 697 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,081. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

