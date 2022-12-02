Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.33

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.34. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 613,246 shares.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
