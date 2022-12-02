Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.33

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.34. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 613,246 shares.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

