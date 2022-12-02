Lido DAO (LDO) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.54 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $878.29 million and approximately $22.54 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,978,394 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

