Lido DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.23 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $884.94 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00006569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 790,819,074 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

