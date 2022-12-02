Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2,609.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

