Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after buying an additional 277,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

