Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

AGG stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.72.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

