Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 164,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $868,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.20 and its 200 day moving average is $228.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

