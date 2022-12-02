Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,180

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,130 ($13.52) to GBX 1,180 ($14.12) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.16) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:LIO opened at GBX 1,130 ($13.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 921.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 945.17. Liontrust Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 692 ($8.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.63). The company has a market capitalization of £733.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.06.

Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.08) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($76,645.53).

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

