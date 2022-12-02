LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) vs. Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Arcos Dorados’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.49 -$43.91 million ($0.28) -2.43 Arcos Dorados $2.66 billion 0.58 $45.49 million $0.63 11.65

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arcos Dorados 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LiveOne currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 377.94%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -22.01% N/A -30.46% Arcos Dorados 3.89% 59.43% 5.62%

Risk & Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats LiveOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2021, it operated or franchised 2,261 restaurants. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

