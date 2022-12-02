LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Up 0.9%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. 8,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 51,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

LMP Automotive Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Automotive

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.