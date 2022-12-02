Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 200.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,734 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $483.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.33 and a one year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

