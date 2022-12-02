Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 261.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $485.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.33 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

