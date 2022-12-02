LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $11.95. LSI Industries shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 202,553 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $333.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

