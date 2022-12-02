Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,990,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516,982 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up about 14.3% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned approximately 5.99% of Lumen Technologies worth $676,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 234,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,082,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

