Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th.

Shares of LBC opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $605.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

