M3F Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,226 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,155 shares during the quarter. Provident Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.1% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 462,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVBC shares. Stephens cut Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

PVBC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,559. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

