Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $11.00 at Mizuho

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 625,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

