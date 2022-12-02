Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,088 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,470 shares in the company, valued at $966,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,651. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $44.69 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

