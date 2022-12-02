Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

