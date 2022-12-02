Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PTC by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

PTC Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PTC stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total value of $448,385.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,430,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,844,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,507 shares of company stock worth $34,466,469. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.