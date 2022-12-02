Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 996,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,844,000 after purchasing an additional 182,751 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.86. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

