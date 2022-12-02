Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,259 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $95.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

