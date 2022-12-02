Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP

Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises approximately 3.9% of Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MX. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,955 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 367,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 187,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 98,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. now owns 116,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 97,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

