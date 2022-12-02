Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $245.93 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $245.93 million and $55,912.26 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,018.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00040873 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00245665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003569 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,339.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

