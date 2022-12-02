Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $246.37 million and approximately $100,577.57 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,036.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00245089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003569 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,339.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

