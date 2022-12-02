Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.39. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 675 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

See Also

