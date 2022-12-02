Maker (MKR) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $630.69 million and approximately $26.64 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $645.12 or 0.03795022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

