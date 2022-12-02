Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,100 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Heritage Commerce worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $1,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $14.25 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

