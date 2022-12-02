Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 368.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,720,045.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

