Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

