Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 65,000 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Primis Financial comprises about 1.5% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Primis Financial worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,471,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 431,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 337,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

FRST opened at $12.39 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,604.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.