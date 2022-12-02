Maltese Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,419 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Colony Bankcorp worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBAN stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

