Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

