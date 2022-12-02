Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Capital Bancorp worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 111,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK opened at $24.95 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBNK. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Capital Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

