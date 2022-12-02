Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 103,500 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the period. Investar accounts for about 1.8% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Investar

In related news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investar Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

