Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 48,810 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,810 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 101.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $6.84 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVBC. TheStreet cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut shares of Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

