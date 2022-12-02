Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mannatech stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

