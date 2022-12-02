Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

